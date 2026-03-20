Senate committee approves bill cracking down on "ghost guns" in Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — A Senate committee passed a bill, cracking down on "ghost guns" in the state.

The bill would prevent 3d printing of guns, large capacity magazines, and other gun components, along with instructions on how to do so.

Colorado Democrats passed a similar law in 2023, prohibiting the possession, sale, or transfer of these weapons.

This bill would take things one step further, banning the manufacturing process altogether.

“The rise in 3D printer technology has introduced a new front in our fight to prevent gun violence in the United States."



“It is imperative that we act right now to shore up existing law to prevent the at-home production of ghost guns, saving countless lives before they are threatened.” Senator Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial

An initial violation of the law would be a class one misdemeanor.

Any offense after that would be a class five felony.

The bill now moves on to the Senate floor for further consideration.

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