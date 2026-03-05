Senate Committee approves bill, aims to make building affordable housing easier

COLORADO (KOAA) — A Colorado Senate Committee has approved a bill that could make it easier to build affordable housing across the state.

The Housing Opportunities Made Easier Act, or Home Act, which is sponsored by Colorado Springs Senator Tony Exum Senior, would allow non-profits, schools and transit districts to build housing on their land with fewer hurdles.

Starting in December of 2027, local governments would not be able to reject these developments based on height as long as they meet existing zoning standards or stay at or under three stories.

The bill also offers a bonus incentive, counting each affordable unit built as 1.1 units to boost eligibility for state housing funds.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

