Sen. Hickenlooper addresses key concerns at Colorado Springs town hall

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 1,000 Colorado Springs residents gathered at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) for a town hall with U.S. Senator (Sen.) John Hickenlooper, raising concerns about the future of U.S. Space Command, federal budget cuts, immigration, and infrastructure.

One of the central topics was the potential relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Sen. Hickenlooper warned that such a move could severely impact operations.

"We are full operational capability right now for the last 18 months, for the first time in seven years," said Sen. Hickenlooper. "That would be compromised if we started moving it down to Huntsville. It would take six, seven, eight years of less than 100% operational capability. We can't afford it right now."

Sen. Hickenlooper stressed that keeping all four Republican representatives from Colorado united in opposition is crucial: “If they don’t support a single dollar going to Huntsville, it can’t happen.”

Other major concerns included potential Department of Defense (DoD) civilian job cuts. UCCS graduate Aaron Esparsen said he lost multiple job offers, including one at Space Command, because of proposed workforce reductions.

"The administration's goal is to get rid of five to eight percent of all civilians working in the DoD every year," said Esparsen. "So, I might not get that position. This would have been a dream job."

The town hall also touched on DOGE cuts.

“I came here to make sure that we are going to pause the firings because veterans out there are suffering,” said one member.

Immigration policies also came under fire. Sen. Hickenlooper criticized the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, "President Trump says he can't do anything about it. He could stop paying El Salvador to pay for the guy. I guarantee you, they'd ship him back pretty quick.”

Calling for bipartisan solutions. “We’ve got to show the American people that democracy can work,” he said.

When asked about FEMA, Hickenlooper said the agency plays a vital role in disaster response across Colorado and must not be dismantled.

On housing, he emphasized modular construction and systemic reforms to reduce building costs by 20–30% statewide. He also voiced concern over tariffs: “If they don’t act before the 90-day pause ends, we’re headed for a recession,” he warned.

Attendees also raised unaddressed questions about military funding to Israel, voting rights, and the national debt. Jenny Bezetta and Sean Price expressed disappointment in the limited discussion on these topics.

“I wanted a more in-depth response on weapons funding,” said Bezetta, while Price emphasized the importance of preserving voting rights.

