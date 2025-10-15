Rep. Crank meets with companies to discuss ways to support federal employees during government shutdown

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — As the government shutdown continues into the third week, Congress remains gridlocked over a funding agreement.

Roughly 1.4 million federal workers have been furloughed or are currently working without pay.

Colorado’s Fifth District Congressman Jeff Crank met with local banks and credit unions on Tuesday to discuss how they can support service members, federal workers and contractors impacted by the shutdown.

The meeting included representatives from several financial institutions in El Paso County. Among them was ANB Bank Regional President Brian Holcombe.

"Here we go, again," said Holcombe.

News5 asked him what the ANB Bank will do to help those impacted by the shutdown.

“We are going to be talking about skipping payments and delaying that responsibility for people, at least getting that monthly expense off the table,” said Holcombe.

Holcombe added that while these relief measures come at a cost to the bank, they are necessary. He says helping customers during difficult times is part of being a community bank.

Rep. Crank emphasized that he voted against the government shutdown and called for both parties to put aside partisanship.

“We shouldn’t hold federal workers hostage over it,” said Rep. Crank. “Let’s negotiate, but not at the expense of federal workers.”

Crank also highlighted the importance of passing the Pay Our Troops Act, which ensures that active-duty military, civilian employees and contractors continue to receive pay during a government shutdown.

He said passing this bill would help lessen the impact if another shutdown occurs in the future.

The Senate is expected to vote again on Tuesday, while federal employees and local businesses continue to monitor any progress closely.

