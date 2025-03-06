Rep. Crank addresses southern Coloradans at online town hall

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday, Colorado District 5 Congressman Jeff Crank (R) hosted an hour long town hall online.

The meeting started with an opening statement by Rep. Crank, where he touted President Trump Administration's efforts to cut government spending and its crackdown on immigration.

During the town hall, he added the importance of keeping Colorado Springs as the headquarters for Space Command. Rep. Crank said it's a bipartisan effort by Coloradan lawmakers to keep Space Command in the Centennial State.

"The Colorado delegation has been working together in a really bipartisan way to protect Space Command in Colorado," said Rep. Crank. "It's a critical asset to our district and to the whole state."

Rep. Crank was also asked questions regarding Medicaid and Social Security. He said people won't lose either.

"President Trump made it very clear that he is not going to touch Social Security," said Rep. Crank. "In fact, the budget resolution that we passed doesn't change Social Security."

"Any dollar we're spending that is... wasteful or fraudulent or abused, is money that we can't give to an actual beneficiary who's legally entitled to have that benefit, like Medicaid," said Rep. Crank.

Rep. Crank also was asked about DOGE cuts, saying he'd like to see those cuts address the national deficit.

"Over the next several years, I think it's really important to make sure that... the savings we get from those that the vast majority of it goes to making government smaller," he said.

Rep. Crank's team said the reason for the online town hall is because the Congressman is in Washington D.C. and Congress is currently in session.

___





Colorado Springs company notifies state of planned layoffs A company that employs around 1,000 people in Colorado Springs notified the state Tuesday that it's planning layoffs. Colorado Springs company notifies state of planned layoffs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.