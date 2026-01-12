Renee Good receives tribute from Coronado High School classmate, instructor Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to remember Renee Good, a Coronado High School graduate who was killed during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in Minneapolis Wednesday.

The memorial featured music, signs and chanting as community members honored Good's memory and her role as an alto in the Coronado High School choir.

"Renee was one I got to know a little bit more. She asked me to play at her wedding. I went to the shower of her first born baby. Not many students would ask me to play for them, so this was special," said Ruth Schubarth.

Schubarth, who served as the choir accompanist at Coronado High School, performed music in Good's honor alongside Lindsay Scurto, Good's former classmate.

"She was an alto. I was a soprano. We got to do a lot of duets together. We had a shared love for Indy movies, so we'd go to Kimball's Theater down the street to watch those films together," said Scurto.

The demonstration brought many participants to tears as they processed the loss.

"It feels so fresh, so surreal to see her picture all over the place," said Scurto.

Among the crowd, a few people arrived with different perspectives on the Minneapolis incident. Chess, who would only provide his first name, came to show support for immigration control.

"I think she committed a series of unfortunate judgments which resulted in a tragedy," said Chess. "It's a tragedy, I don't think people should be dying for this. 52% of Americans voted in favor of a crackdown on illegal immigration, I would say this protest runs counter to the will of the American people."

However, participants like Schubarth and Scurto said they want ICE crackdowns on undocumented immigrants to stop.

"I love Renee's song, 'Do What You Have to Do.' Those lyrics are entirely important now," said Schubarth.

The protest followed Saturday's demonstration in Colorado Springs.

Organizers said this gathering drew an even larger crowd.

___

