Recall petitions turned in for three Woodland Park City Council members

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — A group of community members have turned in recall petitions for three Woodland Park City Council Members.

Petitions were received for the following councilmembers:



Carrol Harvey

Steve Smith

Jeffrey Greer

This comes after the three councilmembers voted to take a step towards repealing a 1.09% city sales tax that sends more than $3 million to the Woodland Park School District (WPSD), citing transparency concerns.

Warren Dickenson, a parent of a WPSD student and a leader of the group that turned in petitions, released the following statement:

“We are excited to have turned in the first three petitions and looking forward to their validation. We will be turning in the petitions for Katherine Nakai soon as well. The support to recall this council has been amazing and we are looking forward to voting in a council that listens to, and represents the majority of Woodland Park residents.” Warren Dickenson, Parent of WPSD Student

The group hopes to have petitions for two other city councilmembers submitted in the near future.

The City Clerk will begin verifying the signatures. The process is expected to be complete on May 6.

