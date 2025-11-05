Pueblo will keep its Mayor position, early results show ballot question 2C has failed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — This year, voters in Pueblo decided on the future form of government in the City of Pueblo. Ballot measure 2C asked Pueblo residents if they wanted to change the city's form of government from a mayor, back to a city manager.

If passed, 2C would eliminate the mayor's office in the City of Pueblo and establish the office of a city manager which would be then chosen by Pueblo City Council.

As of Tuesday night, unofficial results show voters strongly opposing the measure. Just over 32% say they want the city to make that switch to a manager, while the majority 67% voted to keep the mayor position.

With ballot measure 2C failing, this means Pueblo's form of government will remain the same, and Mayor Heather Graham, as well as her chief of staff and others in her office, will keep their positions.

In an exclusive interview with News5 on election night, Mayor Graham talked about the importance of a mayoral position.

“It’s a super important position within the City of Pueblo to have one person speaking on behalf of the citizens, one person speaking on behalf, the community and one person speaking on behalf of what people want in Pueblo. It's important, and I think the people have spoken tonight (Tuesday),” said Mayor Graham.

Mayor Graham is the second mayor of Pueblo since the position was re-established back in 2019. Graham said work starts again Wednesday morning for her office and they will continue their effort to improve the city.

