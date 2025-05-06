Pueblo voters share thoughts on city utilities ahead of special election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One day before Pueblo's special election, which will determine the future of the city's relationship with its current utility provider, some residents say they still have yet to vote.

"I'm sort of a recluse. If I'm not here, I'm home," said Pueblo Native James Cage.

Hard at work making sloppers doused in Green Chile, Cage said he hasn't paid too much attention to campaigning efforts, but adds most people in the city would simply prefer a cheaper option.

"If there was another energy company that was running cheaper rates, then a lot of people would switch over to them," said Cage.

Other residents had questions about the city switching its utility provider, asking if a change will actually be cheaper and also better than what the city had before.

"In the Riverwalk, there was a lot of people out holding banners," said Cage.

Sebastian Delgado just moved to Pueblo, and unlike Cage, he said he noticed the campaign efforts ahead of the Tuesday election. Delgado said he is a bit concerned utility rate changes may impact his rent.

"It does not affect me now, but it does affect my landlord," said Delgado.

A "yes" vote on 2A does not mean Black Hills Energy is going anywhere anytime soon. Black Hills Energy is still contracted with Pueblo through 2030.

According to city officials, a "yes" vote simply provides an off-ramp for Pueblo to mull other options for its utility provider. Once the city finds an alternative it deems "feasible" in this scenario, then the city can begin a termination process with its Black Hills contract.

