Pueblo considers demolishing the Convergys building for new Circle K and affordable housing in Bessemer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo City Council is reviewing a plan to tear down a large building in the Bessemer neighborhood that has been vacant for years. The former Convergys building, which used to be a call center, is located on Orman and Northern Avenues.

Mayor Heather Graham wants to fix up blight and abandoned buildings across Pueblo to attract more business and grow the city's economy.

"New businesses, new infrastructure, new housing," said Mayor Graham.

The mayor is proposing the city demolish the Convergys building across from Ray Aguilera Park.

"The building, the roof is caved in. It's an eyesore. It's a problem. We have a path forward and we have a public-private partnership that can alleviate some of this blight right here in our Bessemer community," said Mayor Graham.

She says the city would use demolition funds to tear down the building, then sell the property to a developer, in this case, Circle K. A spokesperson for the city says Circle K would build a gas station, which would include a food market.

"The Circle K is also going to provide a small market. It's a food desert down in this Bessemer area across from Ray Aguilera Park. This is a need of the community," said Mayor Graham.

The mayor says the remaining property would be deeded back to the city so that affordable housing could be built.

"It's about taking the blight down and putting the land to a better use," said Mayor Graham.

On Monday night during their work session, Pueblo City Council heard a presentation on this demolition project. They are set to vote on it in November. They will also consider tearing down the area commonly known as the dog track in Bessemer.

