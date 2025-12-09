Pueblo City Park Bath House one step away from being local historical landmark

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo City Park Bath House is one step away from being a local historical landmark. The proposal passed on first reading at City Hall Monday night.

City council will vote again on Monday, December 22. If it passes then, the designation will become official.

This is the second time the non-profit "Friends of City Park" has tried to turn the bath house into a historical landmark. Last year, Mayor Heather Graham vetoed it saying the city already had plans to tear it down and build a new one.

If it becomes a local historical landmark, the non-profit will raise money to help raise money to restore the near century old bath house.

