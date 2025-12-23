Pueblo City Park Bath House now designated as historical landmark after City Council vote

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo City Council members have voted six to one to designate the Pueblo City Park Bath House as a historical landmark.

This was the second attempt by the non-profit "Friends of City Park" to save the nearly century-old building. Last year, Mayor Heather Graham veoted the proposal saying the city planned to tear down the Bath House to build a new one.

"It's a timely process to a degree, but we've been at this for over a year now, so we're happy to wait a little bit longer knowing that we will get to our ultimate goal of preserving this building," said George Koncilja with the Pueblo Historic Preservation Commission.

Now that it's officially a historical landmark, the non-profit will apply for grant money to help fix up and make improvements to the structure.

