Pueblo City Councilman Roger Gomez will not be censured after ordinance fails

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo City Councilman Roger Gomez will not be censured. Pueblo City Council voted Monday on an ordinance to censure him, and the vote was split three to three.

You can see how each Pueblo City Council member voted below:

In Favor of Censure:



Sarah Martinez (District 3)

Dennis Flores (At Large)

Brett Boston (At Large)

Against Censure:



Regina Maestri (District 1)

Joe Latino (District 2)

Mark Aliff (President - At Large)

Did Not Vote Due to Conflict of Interest:



Gomez (District 4)

Councilman Gomez made a statement before public comment and the vote, saying his "comments were greatly exaggerated and misinterpreted," this was part of "Councilwoman Martinez and Mayor (Heather) Graham's despicable and vindictive tactics," and he is being "falsely accused."

Background Information

Remarks made by Councilman Gomez during a public forum could have resulted in his censure after he made comments about transgender staff members at Rawlings Public Library in Pueblo.

In a public forum meant to discuss appointing library trustees, Gomez said about library staff: "There's a person at the front desk...they have questions about what's a he or she... I just don't feel comfortable supporting this until I get the answers I need."

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham says this is not the first time Gomez has made remarks she views as inappropriate.

"These comments aren't far and few between. He discriminates against women. He's now discriminating against a protected class and needs to be held accountable," said Graham.

According to Graham and the Executive Director of the Pueblo City-County Library Foundation and Strategic Initiatives Nick Potter, Gomez made similar remarks in a recent visit to the library.

"He made the same similar comments to another staff member at the library about a woman on the second floor who had a beard and a man wearing a pink dress on the first floor, wanting to know if they were 'done with rainbow story time,'" said Graham.

Separate from the censure vote, Pueblo library leaders said those comments violated several state and federal anti-discrimination laws, including the recently passed Kelly Loving Act.

"The Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Colorado anti-discrimination act, and then also what we're really talking about is medical information for our employees," said Potter.

A censure would not have removed Gomez from his position on Council, rather it's a formal vote to show disapproval of his actions. However, comments Gomez made while at the library could result in further consequences. Potter said a repeated offense could result in legal action.

"We really want to serve as a welcoming environment where everyone can access our services," said Potter. "What we're saying is that he will be treated just like anybody else that comes to the library."

We reached out to Councilman Gomez for comment last week. He has not responded as of the publishing of this web story.

