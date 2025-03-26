Pueblo City Councilman called out by mayor for use of crass language in email

PUEBLO — A Pueblo City Councilman is being called out by Mayor Heather Graham for his use of crass language and sexual connotations in an email sent to her Chief of Staff.

During Monday night's city council meeting, Mayor Graham read the email she says Councilman Roger Gomez sent.

Councilman Gomez represents District 3, which includes the Bessemer neighborhood.

Mayor Graham says she plans to work with the City Attorney to create a policy for official council communication.

Directly after her comments, Councilman Gomez pushed back.

He read a prepared statement, saying city leaders make six figure salaries and are not giving people their money's worth. Councilman Gomez said he was frustrated with what he calls a lack of response from her staff.

Councilman Gomez also said his comments were "fourth grade banter" and not meant for the mayor to see or read.

