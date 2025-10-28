Pueblo City Council votes to give funds to vandalized small businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo City Council voted seven to zero to pass an ordinance that will give small businesses that have been vandalized up to $1,000 for repairs.

The resolution was proposed earlier this month.

It will use $50,000 from the city's American Rescue Plan Act interest account to provide those repair funds.

Pueblo City Councilwoman Sarah Martinez says the city could assist at least 50 small businesses through the citywide program.

Now that the ordinance has passed, businesses will have to do the following:



have an up-to-date business license

be in good standing with the city

provide a police report

submit a receipt of the glass repair to the city to be reimbursed

