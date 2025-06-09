Pueblo City Council to vote on stricter loitering laws

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Sitting down, blocking the sidewalk, or lying in front of businesses has been a big topic in Pueblo this year, and the discussion continues.

On Monday, Pueblo City Council will discuss and vote on whether to make loitering laws stricter.

The current City of Pueblo loitering law defines "loiter" as, "standing around, sitting, kneeling, sauntering or prowling." It is unlawful to do those things throughout the City of Pueblo as well as block a public street, sidewalk or an entrance to a public place.

As News5 has previously reported, the owners of several store fronts in Pueblo said people sleeping and blocking their buildings has been bad for business.

At their regular meeting, council will discuss adding laying down as a form of loitering and making the law stricter.

"We need to support our merchants, and they're there. They've suffered a great deal from the fact that these individuals are stationing themselves, placing themselves in front of their businesses and creating problems as it relates to that,” said Councilman Joe Latino.

It also would allow police to give someone a ticket for loitering even if a no loitering sign isn't posted.

"Why should it change, because we have a definite problem,” said Councilman Latino.

This is not the first time city council has discussed making laying down on the sidewalk illegal.

Earlier this year, Councilman Latino introduced a no sit-lie ordinance. Pueblo City Council voted it down 5-2 in April.

"I think this time around, people need to understand that we're talking about the safety and security of this community,” said Councilman Latino.

Councilwoman Sarah Martinez said she voted no on the sit-lie ordinance because she thinks it targets the homeless community. Councilman Mark Aliff also voted no, arguing there is already a no loitering policy.

Now, Latino wants to change the city's current loitering law to help protect business.

“They're here as business people, to bring something special to this community, and we need to support that,” said Councilman Latino.

City Council is set to vote on these changes at their meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

