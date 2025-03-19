Watch Now
President Trump announces new USAFA Board of Visitors members

US Air Force Academy
Posted

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — President Donald Trump has announced three people to be among several new members of the United States Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors.

The following were named to the board by the president:

  • conservative analyst and Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk
  • Alabama Representative Tommy Tuberville
  • Former Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell

This comes after President Trump dismissed former members of the board last month.

WATCH: Reaction to potential USAFA Board of Visitors changes

The new members will meet several times a year and provide advice and recommendations on the following issues:

  • academy's curriculum
  • morale
  • fiscal affairs

___



____

