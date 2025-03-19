President Trump announces new USAFA Board of Visitors members

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — President Donald Trump has announced three people to be among several new members of the United States Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors.

The following were named to the board by the president:



conservative analyst and Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk

Alabama Representative Tommy Tuberville

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell

This comes after President Trump dismissed former members of the board last month.

The new members will meet several times a year and provide advice and recommendations on the following issues:



academy's curriculum

morale

fiscal affairs

