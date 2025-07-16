Phil Weiser, other Attorneys General, suing Trump administration over billions in withheld education funds

COLORADO (KOAA) — Democratic state Attorneys General are suing President Trump's administration over billions in withheld education funds.

The 24 states that signed on the suit, including Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, say $6.8 billion in funding was unlawfully frozen.

According to the suit, some of those funds were supposed to be delivered to the states by July 1. But, the Trump Administration is holding the funds for a review "of the program's consistency with the president's priorities."

Attorneys General argue the withholding of funds has caused chaos, making it more difficult for schools to be prepared to start the upcoming school year.

"We'll stand for what's right and we will have the backs of parents, of teachers, of kids who need this money, who don't want to see these harms happen, and I don't want Colorado educational leaders scrambling the way it's happening right now," said Weiser. "We can't get this relief soon enough."

Colorado Governor Jared Polis says this funding freeze will cause schools to "face serious financial pressure and students will suffer the consequences."

