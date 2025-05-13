Petition to recall Woodland Park Mayor Pro-Tem not moving forward

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — A petition to recall Woodland Park's Mayor Pro-Tem Catherine Nakai will not move forward because not enough valid signatures were collected.

On April 29, the Woodland Park City Clerk's Office received petitions to recall the following three city councilmembers:



Carrol Harvey

Steve Smith

Jeffrey Geer



This comes after they voted to take a step towards repealing a 1.09% city sales tax that sends more than $3 million to the Woodland Park School District (WPSD). They cited transparency concerns.

Warren Dickenson, a parent of a WPSD student and a leader of the group that turned in petitions released the following statement:

“We are excited to have turned in the first three petitions and looking forward to their validation. We will be turning in the petitions for Katherine Nakai soon as well. The support to recall this council has been amazing and we are looking forward to voting in a council that listens to, and represents the majority of Woodland Park residents.” Warren Dickenson, Parent of WPSD Student

After verifying petition signatures, the City Clerk's Office confirmed Carol Harvey will face a recall. Harvey has until Tuesday to either resign or face a recall election.

The recall efforts for Jeffrey Geer and Steve Smith did not have enough verified signatures.

