Palmer Lake recall effort faces legal roadblock

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — What began as a grassroots movement to recall three town leaders has turned into a legal battle, raising questions not only about local governance but also about the integrity of the recall process itself.

In recent weeks, the recall committee, comprised of Beth Harris, Dailee Fagnant, and Cody Fouts, filed petitions to remove three key figures from their posts: trustees Shana Ball, Kevin Dreher, and, more recently, Mayor Dennis Stern.

The move has sparked a wave of debate in the community, especially as a series of legal challenges have come to light.

On May 6, the Town of Palmer Lake received the recall petition, which cited concerns about governance and leadership. By May 27, the town clerk had verified the petition signatures, moving the recall process forward.

But things took a turn on June 2 when local resident Brian Yavanian filed a legal protest, claiming that Beth Harris, a member of the recall committee, listed a P.O. Box rather than a residential address, invalidating the petition.

Then, on June 4, former Mayor Glant Havenar resigned, and on June 12, Dennis Stern was appointed as the new mayor.

With all eyes on the recall effort, a public hearing was set for Thursday to decide whether the recall effort would continue.

Grace Foy, a representative for the recall committee, strongly disagreed with Yavanian’s protest. She argued that many Palmer Lake residents use P.O. Boxes because their homes do not receive mail directly.

She views the legal challenge not just as a technicality, but as an unfair attempt to derail the effort altogether.

“I disagree with that. You can look up if someone’s a registered voter without their address, and when you do look up her registered voter statement, it has both addresses on there,” explained Foy.

However, Yavanian is standing firm. In an email statement, he expressed concerns about Harris’s residency, questioning whether she primarily resides in Palmer Lake or in Englewood, Colorado.

“I do believe there are concerns about the residency of Ms. Harris and the use of her mailing vs. legal addresses. Additionally, there is a question as to the status of her full-time residence in Palmer Lake or Englewood, CO,” said Yavanian.

The legal challenge has caused delays in the recall process, and the hearing on Thursday ended without a final ruling. Karen Goldman, the appointed administrative officer, said a decision would be made by next week, leaving the fate of the recall effort, and the three town officials, uncertain for now.

Herbert Preslier, who helped gather petition signatures, voiced frustration over the delay, suggesting that it could be a strategic move to stall the process.

“It’s kind of a delaying tactic. It’s not real. Because we could go out and do this again, if we had to, it would just be a lot of leg work and inconvenience for (us) who are gathering the signatures and those who have to sign all over again,” said Preslier.

As the debate continues, Palmer Lake residents now await a decision that will not only determine the future of their town leadership but could also set a precedent for how future recall efforts are handled in small-town politics.

___

Internal safety memo retracted over The Citadel Mall Juneteenth event A Juneteenth celebration that's expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors received some attention this week with a memo being sent out urging area military members to not attend. Internal safety memo retracted over The Citadel Mall Juneteenth event

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.