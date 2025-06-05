Palmer Lake Mayor Glant Havenar resigns from her post effective Thursday

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Palmer Lake Mayor Glant Havenar has resigned from her post, according to Palmer Lake Board of Trustees member Shana Ball.

While Ball said no official reason was given for the resignation, the move comes amid ongoing controversy over a Buc-ee's that has been proposed for the town on land southwest of I-25 and County Line Road.

Just last week, the Board of Trustees voted that the land is eligible for annexation.

The next steps include more community meetings and negotiations with Buc-ee's.

Glant Havenar released the following statement regarding her resignation:

To the Citizens of Palmer Lake, the Town Board, and Town Staff,



It is with a full heart and deep reflection that I tender my resignation as Mayor of Palmer Lake, effective June 5, 2025.



Serving this town for the past 12 years—in many capacities—has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From community events to difficult decisions, every moment has been rooted in my unwavering love and commitment to this extraordinary community and its people.



I leave this position with every confidence in the integrity and strength of the current Town Board. They are good people with sincere intentions, and I ask you to continue supporting them. Fight for them when necessary. Stand by them when it matters most.



To the community—my neighbors, friends, and fellow citizens—keep standing up for what is right and just. Don't let the bullies win. Your voice, your courage, and your unity are what makes Palmer Lake a place worth believing in.



Thank you for the trust, the support, and the memories. I will always carry this town in my heart. Glant Havenar

