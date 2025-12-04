Palmer Lake Board appoints new Trustee Tuesday to fill vacant seat

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees voted to appoint a new Trustee who will fill a vacant seat.
The Board of Trustees appointed Tony Beltran, who will fill the seat until November 2026. Beltran was chosen from four applicants following interviews.
The town chose to appoint a new Trustee rather than hold a special election, which would cost nearly $26,000.
The board has been deadlocked for months on major issues, including the controversial Buc-ee's travel center proposal.
That fight has caused tension within the community, leading to successful recalls of two trustees.
There have also been three resignations, including the former Mayor Glant Havenar, who resigned in June.
