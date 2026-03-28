Over 80 ‘No Kings’ protests planned across Colorado on Saturday

COLORADO — Thousands of people are expected to demonstrate against the Trump administration in cities and communities across Colorado for the third campaign of the “No Kings” protests scheduled for Saturday.

Colorado has over 80 protests planned, and nationwide over 3,100 demonstrations are scheduled, according to organizers.

In the Pikes Peak region, protests are planned in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Monument. Organizers said in a news release that they are also planning coordinated actions in red states and rural areas that haven’t previously hosted rallies. Virtual demonstrations are also being organized.

Organizers expect the protest to surpass previous totals, which were estimated to be about 5 million participants nationwide.

Since the last No Kings protest on Oct. 18, U.S. citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti, both 37, were shot and killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis on Jan. 7 and Jan. 24, respectively. And the U.S. and Israel began the ongoing war with Iran on Feb. 28. Those events are expected to be focal points at Saturday’s protest.

Good graduated from Coronado High School in 2006.

Saturday’s protest will begin at noon between Uintah Street and City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs, with booths from local organizations and groups expected to participate.

The last protest in Colorado Springs garnered between 12,000 and 15,000 participants, according to previous Gazette reporting. The organizers are prioritizing safety and peaceful assembly by working with safety marshals and holding two protest safety trainings ahead of Saturday’s demonstration.

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