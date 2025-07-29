Ordinance proposing 1% sales tax increase for City of Pueblo moving forward

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An ordinance proposing a 1% sales tax increase for the City of Pueblo will move forward after a five to two vote during its first reading at City Council Monday night.

Councilmans Roger Gomez and Joe Latino voted against the ordinance.

If the ordinance is passed, the sales tax in the city would rise to 4.7%. The city is estimating this increase will generate more than $26 million annually and help combat it's multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

This comes after Mayor Heather Graham proposed a grocery tax earlier this year that was dropped due to its unpopularity.

A public hearing on the ordinance is set for August 11. If City Council passes this ordinance, the decision would go to voters this November.

