No change to SNAP benefits in Colorado after State Board delays 'Healthy Waiver' vote again

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Human Services has reportedly delayed this week's vote on the proposed "Healthy Choice" SNAP waiver, marking the third delay for the board.

The State Board of Human Services was supposed to vote last month, but it decided to move the vote to this week. According to CDHS, they are working to deliver a stronger "policy package" to the board.

The changes under the current waiver would restrict SNAP recipients from buying certain things deemed unhealthy.



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In a statement to News5, the Colorado Department of Human Services sent us the following statement:

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) is delaying a third reading of the proposed Healthy Choice Waiver Rule (25-10-15-01) to the State Board of Human Services (SBHS).



The Department is working on and stands ready to deliver the comprehensive policy package requested by the SBHS during third reading and final vote. Following SBHS rules (24-4-103(4)(d)), CDHS has until August 7, 2026 to bring the current proposed Healthy Choice Waiver Rule package forward for a vote on final adoption.



CDHS is committed to enhancing access to healthy choices, helping improve health and quality of life for Coloradans." Colorado Department of Human Services Spokesperson

There is no timeline for when the vote will take place at this moment.

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