New rule in the works to help pets in Pueblo during extreme weather

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A new rule is in the works to help pets when Pueblo has extreme weather. If approved by city council, the mayor will have the power to declare a temporary kennel and cattery emergency.

This means a person can open their home, business or nonprofit to shelter cats and dogs without facing punishment from Animal Law Enforcement.

Typically, a person needs a license to shelter more than four dogs or cats temporarily. This is meant to help people facing homelessness find a safe space for their pets when the weather is bad.

"I believe it is the life of the pet owner, the life of the pet, I mean, we should take it all seriously and quite frankly, government should not stand in the way of health and safety," said Pueblo City Council President Mark Aliff.

The Pueblo Shelter doesn't currently accept people's pets unless they are service animals. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region does help by transporting people's pets to their animal shelter during bad weather.

The shelter does plan to build a place for pets in the future.

___

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.