New 24-hour ballot drop box opens in Pueblo County Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Voters in Pueblo County now have another secure way to cast their ballots. A ribbon cutting was hosted at the Senior Resource Development Agency Tuesday for a new 24-hour ballot drop box.

The box sits outside the agency on North Union Avenue and is now one of 15 drop box locations in the county.

Election officials say most people in Pueblo County prefer using these boxes instead of mailing their ballots.

"It's a beautiful feeling and it's an amazing opportunity to be able to serve the citizens of Pueblo County, to bring accessibility so that we can get their votes back and the voices are heard by the people," said Candace Rivera, Pueblo County's Clerk and Recorder.

Rivera says she plans to install more drop boxes across the county in the future.

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