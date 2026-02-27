More signatures collected in recall effort for City Councilmember Tom Bailey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More signatures have been collected in the recall effort for Colorado Springs City Councilmember Tom Bailey.

He represents the north side of the city.

Neighbors in the Pine Creek neighborhood spearheaded the recall effort, saying they were unhappy that Bailey supported the city's efforts to build an affordable housing project nearby.

Last month, the campaign was short about 160 signatures from the nearly 1,800 collected.

Petitioners were able to submit 300 more, which is almost double the amount needed. The City Clerk now has 30 days to certify them.

If these new signatures are certified, Bailey would have to either resign or face a special recall election that would cost the city more than $200,000.

___

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama U.S. Space Command tells News5 they are offering what was called a "significant" retention and relocation bonus to civilian employees to encourage them to move with the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.