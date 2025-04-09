Mayor Yemi Mobolade weighs in on Karman Line Annexation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tasked with a choice of repealing the Karman Line annexation or approving it again, Colorado Springs City Council chose the latter option, meaning a Special Election on the project will happen June 17.

"One of the things that we've identified for that the city needs is opportunity to build more homes," said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

Posting to X Monday, Mayor Mobolade added himself to the discussion, voicing support for the annexation.

Following a misleading campaign sponsored by local special interest groups, City Council is once again facing an important decision regarding the Karman Line annexation. I offer my full support to our City Council in reaffirming its previous decision to approve the Karman Line… pic.twitter.com/U0BEfl9Ilf — Mayor Yemi (@MayorofCOS) April 7, 2025

Tuesday, I asked the Mayor about his claims calling the petitioning a "misleading campaign sponsored by local special interest groups."

Mayor Mobolade said it's a campaign that he says misled even his other half.

"My own wife, our First Lady, was misled," he said. "She didn't know what she was signing."

This exchange begged a follow-up question: how were the Mayor's wife and roughly 30,000 other signees supposedly misled?

One item the Mayor pointed to was water concerns.

"One of the ones that came my way is that, if the city has fire today, we don't have water to end the fire," the mayor said. "There's so many videos out there that prove it. So these are not just my words."

Mayor Mobolade says he welcomes open discussion about concerns surrounding Karman Line, but says the claims about not having enough water for the project are false.

"I want to be clear, we do not have water issues today," said Mobolade.

In a conversation with one of the head petition organizers Ann Rush, she said Colorado Springs residents did know what they were signing.

"There was no intent to mislead or mischaracterize or to lie to citizens to get their votes," said Rush. "People came out eagerly to sign our petitions. Most of the people that you are in the room (with) today (Tuesday) with those yellow vests donated in some means, whether it was in kind or financially."

___





Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anyone who spots this animal to contact their Pueblo office. It might be a raccoon with mange, but CPW is not 100 percent certain. Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.