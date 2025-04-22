Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Mayor Mobolade publishes letter to members serving U.S. Space Command

US Space Command logo
United State Space Command
U.S. Space Command Logo
US Space Command logo
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade published an open letter to the servicemembers and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians serving U.S. Space Command.

The mayor says he felt compelled to address them following the DoD Inspector General's evaluation last week on the basing decision of U.S. Space Command.

WATCH: Review of decision not to award Space Command to Alabama inconclusive

The mayor says the following are at the core of this debate:

  • national security
  • mission readiness
  • honoring the people who serve

He also says Colorado Springs is the following:

  • a cornerstone of America's defense infrastructure
  • mission-proven
  • strategically located
  • built for the future of space

To read Mayor Mobolade's full letter, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___



Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity

Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts.

Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community