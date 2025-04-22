Mayor Mobolade publishes letter to members serving U.S. Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade published an open letter to the servicemembers and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians serving U.S. Space Command.
The mayor says he felt compelled to address them following the DoD Inspector General's evaluation last week on the basing decision of U.S. Space Command.
WATCH: Review of decision not to award Space Command to Alabama inconclusive
The mayor says the following are at the core of this debate:
- national security
- mission readiness
- honoring the people who serve
He also says Colorado Springs is the following:
- a cornerstone of America's defense infrastructure
- mission-proven
- strategically located
- built for the future of space
To read Mayor Mobolade's full letter, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.
___
Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity
Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.