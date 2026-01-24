Mayor Mobolade outlines 2026 priorities, focuses on city government fundamentals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Friday, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade outlined his 2026 priorities, calling for a focus on the fundamentals of city government.

The mayor says his administration will concentrate on several action items this year, which include the following:



faster emergency response times

better street maintenance

safer roads

Mayor Mobolade says the city made progress in 2025, improving response times for high-priority emergencies from 15 to 11 minutes. He also highlighted plans to expand the "Keep it Clean and Safe" initiative, addressing homelessness in key business districts.

"With limited resources, we must stay focused on what matters most, and I'm calling this the fundamentals of city government," said Mayor Mobolade. "The fundamentals of city government are not glamorous, but they are essential. And at the very top of that list is public safety that is reliable, responsive and trusted."

The mayor also emphasized economic development at Peak Innovation Park.

A groundbreaking there celebrated more than 250,000 square feet of new office space.

