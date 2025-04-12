Mayor Mobolade certifies final results of the Colorado Springs April election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday, Mayor Yemi Mobolade certified the final results of the April election, where Colorado Springs voters decided on six city council seats.
You can view the council members and the districts they'll represent below:
District 1: Dave Donelson (Incumbent)
District 2: Tom Bailey
District 3: Brandy Williams
District 4: Kimberly Gold
District 5: Nancy Henjum (Incumbent)
District 6: Ronald Rainey Jr.
The council members will be sworn in on Tuesday at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.
