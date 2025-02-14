Marijuana measure caused delay in mailing ballot for military overseas

COLORADO SPRINGS — The court battle surrounding the marijuana ballot measure caused a delay in mailing ballots for active duty military and citizens overseas.

WATCH: El Paso County judge blocks marijuana ballot measure

The City of Colorado Springs tells News5 those ballots will now be sent out on February 18, which is Tuesday. The clerk's office will then be able to mail ballots to all registered voters starting March 7, with Election Day being April 1.

In this municipal election, voters will be deciding who will serve on city council in all six of the city's districts.

