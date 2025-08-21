Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Manitou Springs voters to decide on major tax increase this November

Manitou Springs voters will decide in November whether to nearly triple the excise tax on admission tickets and door fees from 5% to 14% - the first increase in over 50 years. The city faces a $4 million budget deficit partly caused by lost sales tax revenue when Colorado Springs began selling recreational marijuana, hurting local dispensaries. Voters will also see a $37 million school bond on the same ballot.
Posted

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Manitou Springs voters will decide on a major tax increase in November. City council passed an ordinance to voters this week that could nearly triple the tax on admission tickets and door fees.

The excise tax would jump from 5% to as much as 14%. The tax affects businesses, including museums, tours, and attractions. It hasn't been raised in more than 50 years.

This ordinance comes as the city faces a $4 million budget deficit.

Councilwoman Judith Chandler says the city lost significant sales tax revenue when Colorado Springs started selling recreational marijuana. She says it hurt the two dispensaries in Manitou Springs.

Voters will also see a $37 million school bond on the same ballot.

