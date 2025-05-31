Local shoe store owners brace for price hikes amid President Trump's tariffs on imports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. ruled President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign imports can stay, for now.

Shoes are one of the major imports from countries such as China and Vietnam. Several shoe stores are seeing a price jump on their shoes.

"I think it's going to be $10 to $15 more on each pair," said Ryan Prickett, Managing Partner of Brown's Shoe Fit Co.

Prickett says a majority of the shoe brands at his store are raising prices. He says some are still on a waiting game.

"We've had a few brands that said they are going to hold pricing at the end of the year," said Prickett.

As a business owner, Prickett says it's frustrating not knowing what to expect.

"It's like all over the board. Just trying to keep up with it,"said Prickett.

Valentine Comfort Shoes' owner, Shawn Blake, says he's also dealing with the uncertainty.

"We've always had some price increases incrementally," said Blake. "But this is different."

Blake says tariffs on foreign goods could benefit U.S. businesses in the long term, but he notes that there are many unknowns.

"I will have to make choices on what I have to pass on to consumers or what I'm willing to eat," said Blake.

