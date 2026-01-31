Leaders begin to emerge in the GOP governor fundraising race

COLORADO (KOAA) — The gap is beginning to widen between the field and the leaders of the pack in the GOP’s race for Colorado Governor.

TRACER is a tool that tracks contributions to the campaigns of candidates on the Secretary of State’s website. The top four fundraisers for the GOP Governor are as follows:



Former Marine & Entrepreneur Victor Marx - $625,193

State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer - $381,466

Army Veteran & Entrepreneur Robert Moore - $208,308

House Representative Scott Bottoms - $131,538

According to Marx’s website, the campaign raised another $300,000 in the past month, bringing his total just shy of $1 million.

There are 46 active candidates in the state’s gubernatorial race.

The lead fundraisers amongst Democrats are as follows:



Attorney General Philip Weiser - $4,669,051

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet - $3,479,745

Labor Leader Anthony Martinez - $200,450



News Five sat down with some of the leading GOP candidates. Below are Q&A’s with Marx, Kirkmeyer, and Bottoms.

Rep. Scott Bottoms - House District 15



Q: Tell us about your background and how it prepares you to be governor. A: I served in the Navy, have been a pastor, and served on multiple boards (universities, anti–human trafficking, etc.). Pastoring taught me budgeting and leading volunteers—working across differences toward a common goal. After four years as a state representative, I know the ins and outs of Colorado government and the budget. I think I’m the guy for the job.

Q: What frustrates you most in state government and how has that shaped your priorities? A: Widespread fiscal corruption and quid‑pro‑quo networks across both parties. Equally upsetting is the attack on parental authority and children, what I see as a drift toward socialist/Marxist policies. Protecting kids and family freedoms is a top priority.

Q: Colorado has trended blue, how do you plan to flip the state? A: The state isn’t as solidly blue as it looks; I believe election issues and Democrat leaders moving too far left have opened opportunities. Many Democrats are distancing themselves from state leadership, and some will support a consistent, integrity‑driven candidate. I think 2026 is our year.

Q: What does your leadership and campaign strategy look like going forward? A: Fundraising matters, but we’re focused on getting accurate information to voters: town halls, Q&As, statewide travel, and a growing ground game. We’re combining people, targeted technology, and new methods rather than relying only on big war chests. Polling and analytics show strong traction.

Q: Can you describe the technology you’re using? A: Some tactics are proprietary, but we use targeted digital tools and AI where effective to reach the right demographics with my actual record and positions. We’ve also built extensive video and documentary evidence of my work. I’ve intentionally trained in governance, studying the constitution and statutes, to prepare to be governor.

Q: With a crowded GOP primary, how do you stay focused? A: We declared early and have the most momentum. Polling puts us well ahead of other Republicans (I estimate being far ahead of the nearest rival). We’re also strong with unaffiliated and independent voters (about half of independents), which is critical since they’re the largest group in Colorado.

State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer



Q: Tell us about your Colorado roots and experience that qualify you for governor. A: I’m a fourth‑generation Coloradoan from a dairy farm in northern Jefferson County. I’ve run a small business, owned a dairy, served 20 years as a county commissioner, worked in Gov. Bill Owens’ cabinet, and been a state senator for five years (three on the Joint Budget Committee). I know budgeting and governance, no on‑the‑job training needed.

Q: What do you see as your political identity and record? A: I’m a conservative powerhouse who led the No on HH campaign to protect TABOR, helped pass major property tax relief while in the minority, cut budgets, and led my county to zero debt and lower mill levies.

Q: Is flipping Colorado realistic? A: Yes. Colorado isn’t completely blue; it remains fiscally conservative in many areas. With a resonant message and hard work, winning is attainable.

Q: What are the keys to winning the primary and general? A: A strong, resonant message; hard grassroots work (I’m personally gathering petition signatures); showing up at forums; and building broad Republican support to secure the nomination and compete statewide.

Q: How are you handling a crowded GOP field and fundraising noise? A: I focus on the message and record rather than the noise. Experience and a clear plan matter more than fundraising alone. I keep working, show up, and let my track record speak.

Q: What would you do about the state budget and spending? A: The budget can be balanced; I’d stop overspending within six months and have concrete plans to rein in waste and restore fiscal discipline.

Q: What are your top priorities if elected? A: Make Colorado affordable, fix crumbling roads within the first four years, reduce unnecessary regulations to restore competitiveness, improve public safety, and deliver common‑sense conservative governance.

Q: How do you engage voters during the campaign? A: I’m traveling statewide for forums, town halls, and door‑to‑door petition gathering. I value direct voter conversations and community engagement.

Q: Why should voters choose you over other Republicans? A: I have proven results, cross‑aisle respect, and the only candidacy I believe has a strong shot in the general, because I deliver on promises and can govern from day one.

Former Marine & Entrepreneur Victor Marx



Q: Who are you and what’s your background? A: I’m Victor Marks. Marine Corps veteran, business leader who’s run multi‑million‑dollar organizations, and a problem solver who pulls teams together, not a career politician.

Q: What drew you into running? A: Colorado’s condition worries me. I ran because the state needs change and practical leadership, not more political dysfunction.

Q: What skills make you qualified? A: Military discipline, executive leadership, running complex operations, and hands‑on problem-solving.

Q: How will you win beyond the GOP base? A: We’re already attracting unaffiliated voters and disaffected Republicans. Rallies and events are packed with people who’ve never been politically involved, they want change.

Q: How is the campaign positioned heading into the primary? A: We’ve raised just under $1M and will keep building momentum through rallies, volunteer engagement, and speaking directly to voters to convey a common‑sense message.

Q: What does “common sense” look like for you? A: Being authentic, showing up as myself. My life (tough childhood, addiction recovery, Marine Corps) shaped discipline and leadership; I’m not running out of personal ambition, so I can’t be manipulated.

Q: Critics say you’ve never governed, your response? A: Governing is leadership, not just legislation. Many opponents haven’t been governors either. My leadership experience, including operations against ISIS, cartels, and gang networks and rescuing victims, demonstrates I can lead from day one.

Q: What are your first actions and top priorities if elected? A: Assemble a transition team in August/September and tackle affordability, crime, and public safety immediately. Practical, fast action in the first 90 days is the plan, and yes, reversing some unpopular policies (I joke about bringing back plastic bags) to signal common‑sense change.

Q: What’s the message for tonight’s event? A: Celebrating the first 90 days of the campaign, we’ve exceeded expectations, and it’s a night to energize supporters.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.