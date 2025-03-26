Lawmakers introduced bills to protect public lands and rehire NPS and USFS employees

COLORADO — Colorado is home to four national parks, and the recent cuts of more than 1,000 National Park Service (NPS) workers have prompted one Colorado U.S. Senator into action.

President Trump's administration cut those workers to downsize the federal government in February.

Senator John Hickenlooper and other lawmakers say they want those workers to get their jobs back.

"I've been to Bryce Canyon, Zion, Grand Canyon," said park visitor George Castro.

Castro says he understands why the Trump administration wanted to cut NPS jobs to downsize the government, but it's not the best way to do it.

"I have personally experienced park rangers going down on various times, and checked on campsites and hikers. That to me was ultimate," said Castro.

On March 11, Senator Hickenlooper and other lawmakers introduced the Protect Our Parks Act and theSave Our Forests Act.

The goal is to rehire the staff at NPS and the U.S. Forest Service who lost their jobs. The hearing for those bills has not been scheduled yet.

"It is very important to have them to maintain them and to keep us safe and enjoy the outdoors. You want positive experiences instead of negative ones to enjoy the country," said Castro.

