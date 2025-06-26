Lauren Nelson sworn in as newest El Paso County Commissioner

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County held a ceremonial swearing-in for Lauren Nelson, who has been appointed to serve as the newest County Commissioner.

Commissioner Nelson was appointed through the vacancy process to fill the District 5 seat previously held by former County Commissioner Cami Bremer, who resigned last month.

The county says Commissioner Nelson is a Colorado Springs resident who graduated from a District 11 school. She also has a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science from Colorado State University.

Commissioner Nelson brings a background in product development after working as a Food Scientist in major food corporations. She was elected to the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education in 2021, where she served as Treasurer.

According to the county, Commissioner Nelson also served on the board of Quaker Ridge Camp & Conference Center. She also plays the violin for the Pikes Peak Philharmonic.

The county says Commissioner Nelson is committed to the following:



advocating for individual freedom and responsibility

maintaining a limited government respectful of private property

strengthening fiscal responsibility

ensuring government transparency and accountability

