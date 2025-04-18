Keeping Colorado Springs clean is a top priority for Mayor Yemi Mobolade

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade says keeping the city clean is a top priority for him. The mayor held his monthly news briefing on Thursday.

You can watch the briefing in its entirety below:

WATCH: Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade holds April's press briefing

He says last year, city crews dedicated 34,000 hours to doing the following:



cleaning up graffiti

picking up trash

towing abandoned cars

The mayor also highlighted the Work COS program, which gives people who are experiencing homelessness a job, many times helping to clean up the city.

"These team members, these public servants, they are not only helping to keep our city clean, they are rebuilding their lives with purpose, income, and community." Mayor Yemi Mobolade

The mayor also talked about the recent homeless camp clean ups, and the continued efforts to partner with local non-profits, like Springs Rescue Mission, to provide resources for those experiencing homelessness.

WATCH: CSPD's Homeless Outreach Team's major clean-ups

