“I still stand by all the decisions I've made,' Mayor Graham response to the recall petition

PUEBLO — People in Pueblo are collecting signatures to recall Mayor Heather Graham. A petition to recall Mayor Graham was filed last week.

“I still stand by all the decisions I've made, and continue on,” said Mayor Graham.

Mayor Graham said she was not surprised when she found out about the effort to recall her from office.

“I've been criticized a lot for the cleanups, for... really taking charge and making public safety top priority. Expenditures of city funds is one of their notions that they have reported in their petitions,” said Mayor Graham. “This has kind of been a threat that's been ongoing and ongoing. It's like if the mayor does this, we're going to recall her. So, I would say that I wasn't surprised, because I've continued to do what I told people we were going to do with this administration moving forward."

Jason Ford is one of the individuals leading the push to recall Graham.

“Most of her policies have just caused more harm than good,” said Ford.

He helped create the petition. It lists 11 reasons why some people think Mayor Graham should no longer be mayor.

“Her sweeps have just driven more crime on, you know, onto the streets, more petty crime,” said Ford.

WATCH: City crews cleaning up homeless encampments along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

The petition also includes Mayor Graham's decisions include the following:



city finding

non-profits

historic preservation

a proposed grocery tax

the unhoused population in Pueblo

WATCH: Sales tax on groceries proposed in Pueblo

“When people are unhappy with the government, that's typically what comes out of it is people try to get you out of your seat,” said Mayor Graham.

Ford argues Mayor Graham doesn't listen to people's concerns. But, the mayor said she has been listening to people since she took office more than a year ago.

“That's another topic in their list is I don't listen to people, and I think that this is the most open the mayor's office has ever been, where you can literally call, get the mayor on the phone, or come visit the mayor like within the next couple days to air your issues and your grievances,” said Mayor Graham.

Mayor Graham said she stands by her decisions in the year she's been in office.

“I don't think that any of the one reasons that this group has listed, there would be anything that I would change that I have done this far,” said Mayor Graham.

The Pueblo City Clerk's Office has approved the petition, which means petitioners have 60 days to collect more signatures. Ford said they need approximately 6,300 signatures, but the goal is to collect 10,000 by May 1.

“We're passing them out as fast as we can. We have signature gathering events already posted on Facebook,” said Ford. “We're not just gonna sit idly by and let them make decisions that are harming people. It's harming everybody in Pueblo, from the top to the bottom. People are mad."

Mayor Graham said she will continue to do what she was elected to do.

“I think if you're not, you know, making some people mad, then you're not doing your job as an elected official,” said Mayor Graham. “It's okay if people don't like it, but the majority of people I think are happy with the situation in the city.”

If enough signatures are collected and verified, the city will have a special election for people to vote on whether Mayor Graham should stay in office.

