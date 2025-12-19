House passes bill, would remove gray wolves from endangered species list

COLORADO (KOAA) — The House passed a bill Thursday that could potentially remove gray wolves from the endangered species list.

The Pet and Livestock Protection Act passed by a narrow bipartisan vote of 211 to 204.

The bill was introduced by Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and would restore a 2020 Trump administration rule that delisted gray wolves in the lower 48 states. A California judge overturned that rule in 2022.

Supporters say these animals have fully recovered, citing a population of more than 6,000 wolves nationwide.

Following the bill's passage, Congresswoman Boebert shared the following statement:

“I'm thrilled that the Pet and Livestock Protection Act has now passed the House with a bipartisan vote, marking a major win for ranchers, farmers, and property owners in Colorado and nationwide. The science has been clear for years: gray wolves are fully recovered, and their resurgence deserves to be celebrated as a true conservation success story. It’s long past time to delist them and empower states to set their own management policies. I can’t wait for President Trump to sign this bill into law.” Congresswoman Boebert

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

