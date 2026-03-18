House ethics committee recommends sexual harassment training, formal admonishment for State Rep. Ron Weinberg

DENVER — The state’s House ethics committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended sexual harassment training and a formal admonishment for State Rep. Ron Weinberg.

The recommendations, which now head to House leadership, come after the committee in February found probable cause of sexual harassment relating to accusations that Weinberg, a Larimer County Republican, made inappropriate sexual comments to multiple female House members. The committee also found probable cause of ethics violations relating to accusations that he copied a master key and used it to access other legislators’ offices.

“The probable cause established here in these two elements are enough to suggest activity that's not becoming of a legislator,” Rep. Matt Soper, a Republican representing District 54 and vice chair of the committee, said during Tuesday’s hearing.

The ethics complaint — filed in July 2025 by Republican Rep. Brandi Bradley, District 39, — made a series of other allegations that the committee ultimately dismissed, including carrying a gun in the Capitol and campaign finance violations. The campaign finance allegations are currently under investigation by the Secretary of State’s office.

Weinberg did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication, but has previously called the accusations false and politically-motivated. Weinberg announced in January he would not be running for reelection.

Following the probable cause findings, Weinberg had initially requested an evidentiary hearing, but he withdrew that request March 10.

Much of the discussion Tuesday centered on the appropriate response to probable cause findings as opposed to more “cut and dry” findings of innocence or guilt.

“The fact that we didn't get to an evidentiary hearing to be able to further establish that, I feel uneasy about making this a recommendation,” Soper said of the sexual harassment training.

Other members said they felt a training requirement was appropriate, and that a more conclusive finding could result in higher-level sanctions like an expulsion or fines.

“I don't think that's necessarily saying we believe you did it. Or is it the level of punishment that I would expect if we did make a conclusion that sexual harassment did, in fact, occur,” Rep. Javier Mabry, a Denver Democrat, said.

Ultimately, the five members of the committee voted unanimously in favor of recommending both training and the admonishment.

