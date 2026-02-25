'His delusion was on full display:' Colorado lawmakers respond to State of the Union address

DENVER — President Donald Trump declared during Tuesday's marathon State of the Union that “we’re winning so much,” saying he'd sparked a jobs and manufacturing boom at home while imposing a new world order abroad — hoping that offering a long list of his accomplishments can counter approval ratings that have been falling.

“Our country is winning again. In fact, we’re winning so much that we really don’t know what to do about it. People are asking me, 'Please, please, please, Mister President, we’re winning too much. We can’t take it anymore,'" Trump said during Tuesday's address.

After the 107-minute speech, Colorado lawmakers — both Republicans and Democrats — issued statements in response:

🟦 Congressman Jason Crow

“Coloradans are worse off because of President Trump’s policies and the chaos under his administration.

“Trump said he would lower prices. Instead, he cut health care for millions of Americans, enacted tariffs that raised housing and food costs, and passed a massive tax cut for the rich.

“As Coloradans struggle to get by, the President has used his office to enrich his own family through corrupt deals. He’s protected the elite by covering up a massive sex abuse scandal he himself is implicated in.

“Trump has unfairly attacked Colorado and Coloradans’ rights. He’s sought to silence any dissent, weaponizing the federal government against his perceived opponents, including me. He’s enabled ICE to become a rogue and lawless agency that murders U.S. citizens.

“Trump has damaged our relationship with our allies, cozied up to dictators, and somehow managed to bomb seven countries in a year. Under his failed leadership abroad, America stands alone, and Americans are less safe as a result.

“Americans are sick and tired of the chaos, lies, and corruption under this President. In Congress, I will continue to fight back and lead the charge to hold Trump, J.D. Vance, and Republicans accountable for their failed policies.”

🟥 Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

"The Golden Age of America is upon us! The best is yet to come! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!"

🟦 Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen

“Families in Colorado are already struggling to make ends meet with the rising cost of groceries, housing, and health care. Parents are worried about their kids’ safety at school and whether their children will grow up with fewer opportunities than they did.

“Instead of delivering a clear and positive message that unites our country, Donald Trump doubled down on his anti-immigrant agenda, espoused more lies and hateful rhetoric, and name-called and mocked his political adversaries. He is unhinged and unwell. How much worse does it have to get before more people are willing to stand up for the rule of law and for our country?

“Families can barely scrape enough money together to put food on the table and pay their rent because of Donald Trump’s tariffs, mass firings, unlawful withholding of federal funding, and the cascading impact he is having on our spiraling economy. He is doing massive long-term damage to our economic stability and standing in the world while he is selling off our country’s interests to enrich himself — increasing his wealth by nearly $4 billion since he returned to office.

“Running for president was never about anyone but Donald Trump. He has never cared about anyone but himself and continues to show it every day. He is selling off the future of our kids and that’s a reality none of us should accept.

“Sitting in the chamber tonight with my guest, 18-year-old Tyler — the student council president at Evergreen High School — by my side, I was reminded why we can’t give up our fight for the future our kids deserve. A future where our kids are safe in their classrooms, opportunities aren’t just reserved for the wealthy, and you aren’t targeted based on what you look like or where you are from.

“This is not a time where we can sit on the sidelines. We can never give up on the fight to fulfill the fundamental promise of our country as Trump chips away at the American dream. The next generations are counting on us.”

🟦 Congresswoman Diana DeGette

"As expected, Donald Trump continued to mislead the American people about his record. His delusion was on full display as he lied about the economy, launched personal attacks against Members of Congress, and showed his focus is on himself.

Donald Trump has done nothing to make life more affordable for my constituents in Denver and has prioritized enriching himself and his friends. He is an embarrassment and a stain on our country."

🟥 Congressman Jeff Crank

"This past year alone, President Trump and his Administration have worked with House Republicans to pass the largest tax cut in American history, overturn burdensome Biden-Era regulations, secure our American elections and borders, deliver lower costs across the board, and more.

As we look to the next three years, I have faith that this Administration will continue to deliver on America-First principles."

🟥 Congressman Jeff Hurd

"Tonight’s State of the Union highlighted real progress. Border security. Rising energy production. Lower gas prices. More Americans working than ever. Tax relief helping working families in #CO03 keep more of what they earn.

We also honored the courage and sacrifice of the men and women in uniform who protect this country every day. Their service reminds us what leadership and responsibility truly mean.

There is still work to do. But steady, disciplined policy focused on security, growth, and opportunity is how we keep moving forward, for Colorado and for the country."

🟦 Gov. Jared Polis

"I’m disappointed by many parts of the President’s speech, including his determination to keep taxes on hard-working Coloradans and all Americans, rather than issuing refunds. Tariffs are a tax – plain and simple – and families, farmers, and small businesses pay the price in higher costs at the grocery store, on construction materials, and everyday goods. You don’t lower costs by raising taxes on the American people."

🟦 Congressman Michael Bennet

"President Trump has once again tried to convince us that what we have seen with our own eyes is not the truth.

Coloradans have witnessed the reality: American citizens shot and killed in U.S. cities, families living in fear and struggling to afford health care and groceries, and small businesses fighting for survival under the weight of Trump's tariffs.

I will continue to fight for truth and protect Colorado communities suffering under Trump’s lawlessness."

The Associated Press contributed to this report