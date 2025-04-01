Gun rights organizations and El Paso County man file lawsuit against Prop KK

COLORADO — Gun rights organizations and an El Paso County man have filed a lawsuit against Proposition KK, which will put a 6.5% tax on guns and ammo sold in Colorado starting Tuesday.
The following filed the lawsuit in a Denver County District Court on Monday:
- Colorado State Shooting Association (CSSA)
- National Rifle Association
- Firearms Policy Coalition
- Second Amendment
- Magnum Shooting Center
- El Paso County community member Zachary Langston
According to CSSA, the tax is projected to bring in around $40 million for government programs. Those programs include the following:
- crime victim services
- mental health programs
- school safety
- gun violence prevention initiatives
CSAA says the tax is an attack on Second Amendment rights.
