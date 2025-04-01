Gun rights organizations and El Paso County man file lawsuit against Prop KK

COLORADO — Gun rights organizations and an El Paso County man have filed a lawsuit against Proposition KK, which will put a 6.5% tax on guns and ammo sold in Colorado starting Tuesday.

WATCH: Split opinions on the passing of Proposition KK

The following filed the lawsuit in a Denver County District Court on Monday:



Colorado State Shooting Association (CSSA)

National Rifle Association

Firearms Policy Coalition

Second Amendment

Magnum Shooting Center

El Paso County community member Zachary Langston

According to CSSA, the tax is projected to bring in around $40 million for government programs. Those programs include the following:

crime victim services

mental health programs

school safety

gun violence prevention initiatives

CSAA says the tax is an attack on Second Amendment rights.

