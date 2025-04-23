Governor Polis signs executive order, outlines fostering a greener government

AURORA — On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order at the Colorado State Capitol outlining the state's priorities in fostering a greener, more efficient government.

Those goals include the following:



adding more electric vehicles to the state fleet

reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% in state operations

reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state fleet by 32%

reducing energy use by a square foot in state facilities by at least 20%

Governor Polis released the following statement regarding this executive order:

“In Colorado, we are proud of our national leadership on developing clean energy that saves Coloradans money and protects our environment. With this Executive Order, we’re making good on this commitment by raising the bar for state government to lead by example and contribute to this important work. This builds on our plans by setting goals for our state government to cut emissions by half, use energy and water more efficiently, increase the number of electric vehicles in the state fleet, and save taxpayer money by reducing energy costs to our state. Efficient government practices save taxpayers money and are one piece of the puzzle in protecting our state for future generations while cutting costs." Governor Polis

The governor hopes to achieve these goals by 2034.

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.