Governor Polis signs bill banning pet stores from selling dogs and cats

COLORADO (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 26-1011 (HB26-1011), Transfers of Certain Pet Animals, prohibiting pet stores in Colorado from selling, leasing, or offering to transfer ownership of a dog or a cat.

Governor Police says this bill aims to target harmful breeding practices by puppy mills and protect the health of consumers and pets.

“Colorado’s furry four-legged friends deserve loving homes. We are stopping the harmful overbreeding of dogs and cats in terrible conditions in the puppy mill industry, and encourage Coloradans to adopt, not shop or purchase from a legitimate breeder. I am grateful to the sponsors of this bill for standing up for these animals, helping them find a forever home in our Colorado for all." Governor Polis

The new law, which will go into effect on January 1, 2027, will require pet stores to stop selling dogs or cats.

Te following exceptions are below:



law enforcement animals can still be sold to a governmental agency

adoption of a dog bred or trained for hunting can still be purchased/adopted by those with a valid hunting license

guide, signal, or service dogs can still be purchased

an animal shelter or a pet animal rescue may still sell animals

health-related research facilities can purchase/adopt an animal



The law says original breeders can still sell dogs and cats, but a bona fide owner, that isn't the original breeder, can only sell a dog or cat to a new owner as long as they don't do it more than three times per calendar year.

While pet stores will be prevented from selling these pets, HB26-1011 says stores can have displays by a licensed animal shelter or pet rescue as long as the store doesn't receive a fee related to the display.

Dogs and cats that are displayed must be sterilized per state and local regulations.

The bill says that commercial breeding facilities, or puppy mills, are harmful to both animals and consumers, and current federal regulations aren't enough to prevent animal cruelty to animals in these facilities.

___

Proposed annexation could double a small Colorado town's population A fifth-generation rancher has no official say as a massive housing development is proposed right next to his land. He lives just outside the town limits of Calhan, so he can't vote on the project that could double the town's size and threaten his way of life. He Has No Vote, but His Ranch Is on the Line

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.