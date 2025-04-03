Watch Now
Governor Polis responds to President Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff announcements

Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington, as White House staff secretary Will Scharf watches.
COLORADO — Wednesday, April 2, was the day President Donald Trump deemed 'Liberation Day.'

President Trump announced from the White House that all trade partners will receive 10% tariffs on all imported goods.

Additionally, some countries like China will receive an extra 20% tax on goods.

National Politics

Trump announces new tariff policy on 'Liberation Day'

Haley Bull

Shortly after the announcement, Colorado Governor Jared Polis released his response to the announcement.

You can find his full statement below:

Governor Polis has been a vocal opponent of President Trump's tariffs, even raising the Canadian Flag at the state capitol on March 15 for the newly designated Colorado Canada Friendship Day.



