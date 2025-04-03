Governor Polis responds to President Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff announcements

COLORADO — Wednesday, April 2, was the day President Donald Trump deemed 'Liberation Day.'

President Trump announced from the White House that all trade partners will receive 10% tariffs on all imported goods.

Additionally, some countries like China will receive an extra 20% tax on goods.

Haley Bull

Shortly after the announcement, Colorado Governor Jared Polis released his response to the announcement.

You can find his full statement below:

Governor Polis has been a vocal opponent of President Trump's tariffs, even raising the Canadian Flag at the state capitol on March 15 for the newly designated Colorado Canada Friendship Day.





