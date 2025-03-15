Governor Polis raising the Canadian Flag at the State Capitol for the new Colorado Canada Friendship Day

COLORADO — In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day.

The capitol building will also be lit up this evening with the Canadian white and red.

“From maple syrup to hockey players and much more, we in Colorado appreciate our friendship and close ties with Canada. Raising the Canadian flag today is symbolic of our friendship, showing that when we work together, even in challenging times, we grow our economy and make the people of both sovereign nations better off. I am grateful for our friends to the north, and look forward to annually celebrating Colorado Canada Friendship Day." Governor Jared Polis

Polis's office reports that Colorado exported $1.3 billion in goods, making up 18% of Colorado's trade exports in 2023. They say that the relationship between Colorado and Canada benefits local farmers, ranchers, small business owners, and the tourism industry.

This comes almost two weeks after Governor Polis criticized the Trump administration for its implementation of taxes on Canada and Mexico.

You can read his full statement from March 3, 2025, below:

“Unless President Trump pulls back from tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada, starting at midnight, the President’s horrible sales tax will apply to all hardworking Coloradans. Trump’s tariffs are a costly sales tax that will raise the price of groceries, clothes, homes, technology, cars, and everyday items Americans rely on and hurt North American competitiveness. President Trump is playing chicken with people’s pocketbooks, small businesses, and our economy, and it is harmful. While Colorado is pushing ahead to lower costs, the President’s tariffs alone will cause economic devastation across America in their wake." Governor Jared Polis

The office also announced that the capitol will host a Colorado Mexico Friendship Day, but no additional details have been released.





