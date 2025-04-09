Governor Jared Polis made his rounds in southern Colorado on Wednesday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis made his rounds around southern Colorado Wednesday. He stopped by Safe Passage in Colorado Springs to mark National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Safe Passage helps about 700 kids every year.

The organization benefits from state funding, receiving more than $100,000 dollars per year.

"In many places in our state, people still need to go to 3 or 4 places to get all these services, so it is very convenient for people who are facing difficult circumstances to be able to get all the help they can get in one place." Governor Jared Polis

The governor also made stops at the following on Wednesday:



CSU Pueblo

AmeriCorps

The Space Symposium

___





Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him Connor McLeod is hoping someone can help track down his stolen car. This after police found it once right before it was taken again. Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.