Getting your questions answered: hear from Rep. Crank after his first 100 days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In spite of calls from Republican leaders to move Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama, Fifth Congressional District Representative Jeff Crank's (R-CO) message stays the same 100 days in: Space Command should stay in Colorado Springs.

"We have the military argument," said Rep. Crank. "It's a fully operational command. It stood up. It would cost billions of dollars, at least $2 billion, maybe $5 billion, to move it anywhere else."

In an interview with the Congressman Tuesday, Rep. Crank said Space Command is one area he feels differently than some of his fellow Republican lawmakers. Another topic he feels differently on is tariffs.

"I'm not a fan of tariffs. I'm a more of a free market person generally," said Rep. Crank.

Rep. Crank said tariffs will be successful if foreign countries come to negotiate, but he also urged caution.

"If it turns into a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China, or between the U.S. and other countries in the world, it won't be successful for the American people," said Rep. Crank.

When it comes to possible job cuts at the Air Force Academy, and more broadly, for other federal workers in our area, Rep. Crank said he is committed to increasing government efficiency while mitigating the negative impacts to the local economy.

"I'm going to fight for our community and do my best to try and stop those kinds of cuts," he said. "But at the same time, we do have to remember that we're $35 trillion in debt, and we just spend too much money as a federal government."

Another topic discussed was about town halls. Some southern Coloradans have said the Congressman is hard to reach.

In response, the Representative says he welcomes open dialogue, but not with groups he believes are there to agitate.

"I'm just not going to give a group who wants to defund the police (time)," said Rep. Crank. "I'm not going to give them a forum where they can stand up and disrupt. They're not interested. They are not interested."

